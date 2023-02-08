Is the anger over Shell’s profits justified?

Shell’s huge profits have been called “outrageous” and “an insult to working families”. But the needs of society must be weighed against the needs of business.

Shell has reported its highest profits in 115 years, following a surge in energy prices last year as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The oil and gas giant reported a £32bn profit for 2022, double that of the previous year and one of the largest profits in corporate history.

Last year, the government introduced the Energy Profits Levy, a windfall tax to help fund its scheme to lower gas and electricity bills.

Despite this, Shell had said it did not expect to pay any UK tax this year, as the company is permitted to offset decommissioning costs and investments in UK projects against any UK profits. However, it did backpedal slightly last week when it admitted that it was due to pay $134m in UK windfall tax for 2022, and expected to pay more than $500m in 2023.