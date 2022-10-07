Ann Summers CEO: “My most challenging moment? Perhaps when we got a bullet through the post.”

Four female leaders from across the business world discuss their experiences of fast growth, challenging business moments and the unique challenges of being a woman at the top.

When asked what her biggest challenges were during her career, Ann Summers’ CEO Jacqueline Gold was torn. “Would it be the one where I was arrested? Would that be the one where I took the government to court? Or maybe when we got a bullet through the post?” she said.

She was speaking at the recent live panel with Thrive, a learning technology platform, headlined by entrepreneur Steven Bartlett. The organisers had convened a panel of senior women to discuss their experiences of leadership roles. The panellists comprised Jacqueline Gold, CEO of Ann Summers; Nicola Kilner, CEO & Co-founder of skincare brand DECIEM; Grace Beverly, CEO of fitness brands Tala & Shreddy and Cassie Gasson, CMO at Thrive. Here are some of the highlights:

What are the biggest challenges you’ve faced throughout your career?

JG: Would it be the one where I was arrested? Would that be the one where I took the government to court? Or maybe when we got a bullet through the post? What I’ve done in my career has been very culture challenging in different ways. I suppose my biggest challenge was changing perceptions. Ann Summers has gone from the raincoat brigade to a female institution. Around 10% of our customers were women then, whereas today 80% are women.