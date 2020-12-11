How to appear credible when you're young

Growing up, we are often told to respect our elders and that with age comes wisdom. So it’s no surprise that as a result, younger leaders may be met with prejudice and hesitance.

Having launched his agency at just 22 years old in 2017, being looked down on for being too young is something Monumental Marketing’s CEO Jamie Love understands only too well.

Although his business’s client roster has grown in the last year by 350 per cent he is still often told he doesn’t look “authoritative enough to lead a team”, whatever that means. Despite having the right experience (and the title to prove it), he believes his youth breeds doubt.