How to be approachable

One minute briefing: Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani has 100,000 employees, and he encourages all of them to email him. It's what happens next that makes the difference.

A CEO is rarely able to take real time off. There are many situations where you just have to be available, from political events and economic crises to internal decisions that need urgent sign off.

When you’re in charge of one of the world’s largest diversified miners, being on call 365 days a year is just something that comes with the job, says Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American.

He says it’s not a case of giving every waking minute to the job: yes, he works every day, but it might be checking his emails for half an hour on a Sunday rather than doing a 12-hour slog in the office. If it’s acutely urgent fellow execs can always send him a text.