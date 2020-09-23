"Archie Norman made me stand on a table and tell everyone what I'd done"

The leaders that made me: The former Asda boss knew how to communicate with impact, says The Chemistry Group’s Roger Philby.

There is no such thing as a precise formula for great leadership.

A leader who thrives in one role might falter in another, if they don't adjust their style to the situation and the people involved.

Who those people are isn't always something you can control, but the best leaders invariably work out how to get the best out of the people they have.