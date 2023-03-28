Has the art of communication been lost since the pandemic?
Leaders need better training to manage workload expectations and avoid losing talented employees.
Communication is possibly the most important element of maintaining a healthy relationship, a statement that has never been more true for the sacred employer-employee relationship. What was once a fairly simple thing to navigate has now become a minefield since the pandemic. The introduction of hybrid and remote working has left working relationships feeling somewhat disjointed and there is now a disconnect between employers and employees, the latter feeling increasingly misunderstood by their superiors.
In fact, 26% of UK workers wish their managers understood more about the impact of work on their mental health and wellbeing, while 28% wish their managers understood more about their financial challenges.
Senior leaders, however, are concerned with the impact of hybrid working on career progression and productivity, with 26% believing hybrid workers are less likely to be considered for a promotion. A further 38% say that remote workers are less likely to spend any time with senior managers.