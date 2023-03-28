Has the art of communication been lost since the pandemic?

Communication is possibly the most important element of maintaining a healthy relationship, a statement that has never been more true for the sacred employer-employee relationship. What was once a fairly simple thing to navigate has now become a minefield since the pandemic. The introduction of hybrid and remote working has left working relationships feeling somewhat disjointed and there is now a disconnect between employers and employees, the latter feeling increasingly misunderstood by their superiors.

In fact, 26% of UK workers wish their managers understood more about the impact of work on their mental health and wellbeing, while 28% wish their managers understood more about their financial challenges.

Senior leaders, however, are concerned with the impact of hybrid working on career progression and productivity, with 26% believing hybrid workers are less likely to be considered for a promotion. A further 38% say that remote workers are less likely to spend any time with senior managers.