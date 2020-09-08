The art of the corporate U-turn

Changing your mind should be a sign of wisdom, not weakness. But don’t overdo it.

by Stephen Jones

There was a time in politics when a major volte face meant curtains for a leader’s credibility. When Margaret Thatcher announced that “the lady’s not for turning”, it was taken as a mark of strength and conviction. 

Who knows what she would have thought of Boris Johnson’s Conversative government, which has more flip flops on display than a Brazilian beach? Over the past few months we’ve seen U-turns on everything from face masks and free school meals to Test and Trace apps and A-level algorithms, often at very short notice. 

It looks terrible, which is unfortunate, because good leadership - in politics and in business - absolutely requires a willingness to change your mind when the facts change, which in this most uncertain of years is happening on an alarmingly regular basis. 

