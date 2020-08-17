The art of virtual networking

Mingling is harder in a socially-distanced world, but if you're adaptable you can still make connections.

This has not been a good year for schmoozing.

Even now that lockdown has eased, you’ve got to admit that business lunches don’t have quite the same appeal when you’ve got to remain at least a metre apart at all times, and both of you are scared to touch the cutlery. And as yet there isn’t a Zoom function that fully replicates the awkward but often fruitful chats over lukewarm coffee that you get at a good industry conference.

As a result, the coronavirus pandemic has put an end to many of the usual methods many of us rely on to develop our network.