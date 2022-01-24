Arup revealed as Britain's Most Admired Company

Design and engineering consultancy Arup snares top gong in the long-running corporate reputation survey.

by Kate Magee
Marina Bay Sands

Arup, the high-end design and engineering consultancy, is Britain's Most Admired Company, Management Today can exclusively reveal. 

The award is highly prized among the UK's top companies, because it is judged by its harshest critics: their rivals. 

This year's winner is behind many of the world's most iconic buildings including the Gherkin, the Angel of the North, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (the world’s longest sea crossing) and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

