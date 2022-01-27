Ask this simple question to boost innovation at your company

Challenge staff to tell you what surprised them last week. This will train people to look out for the unexpected. Cultivating serendipity will boost creative thinking.

Whether it’s resolving to become more active or to eat healthier, to work harder, or to better maintain relationships with family and friends, each new year seems to herald promises of transformation.

But as the first three months of the year have shown us, uncertainty continues to abound and the future remains cloudy. Despite these challenges, opportunities for success remain to those willing to take risks and identify moments of unexpected good luck – serendipity – that can be capitalised on.

And by resolving to take steps to “cultivate” serendipity, to lay the groundwork for maximising both the frequency and quality of unexpected moments, you can take meaningful steps towards making the rest of 2022 the most productive and successful year yet.