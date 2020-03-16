Asking questions can reduce your credibility as a leader - but it’s worth it
Research shows that an openness to learn has a massive impact on the way you’re perceived.
When considering what makes a good leader, many managers jump straight to resolute characteristics like decision-making and assuredness.
However a new study has suggested that actually, contrary to widespread belief, managers are seen as being more credible when they are inquisitive.
Researchers at the University of Surrey found that after surveying 281 managers, only 29 percent asked questions as often as they could.
