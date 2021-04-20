How Astrid & Miyu gave virtual sales a personal touch

Astrid & Miyu is Lush for jewellery: stepping into its stores is a sensory experience, with pink walls, neon signs, and bling adorning every countertop in sight. While shopping for earrings, customers could get pierced or tattooed - carving a niche experience somewhere in between the hyper-masculine ink parlours and piercing shops targeting tween girls.

Although jewellery lends itself to physical retail - many items can't be returned for hygiene reasons - shutting up shop because of the coronavirus pandemic didn’t slow down sales. In 2020 Astrid & Miyu had its most successful year yet, increasing revenue from £8.5m to £10m and ranking ninth in The Sunday Times Fast Track 100.

In part, this was because demand for at least some of the company's core products remained buoyant during lockdown. Unlike shoes, for example, earrings and necklaces are both visible on video calls.