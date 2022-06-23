Under attack: The rise of the activist investors - and how to respond

As if there weren’t enough challenges for chief executives right now, the first quarter of 2022 was the busiest for activist investing on record. Here’s what leaders need to know if they find themselves in their crosshairs.

When Elon Musk (pictured, top) launched his attack on Twitter in April this year, it might have seemed like a typically eccentric project. From nowhere, the Tesla and Space X founder became the social network’s biggest shareholder and immediately started pressuring the board to make changes to increase freedom of speech on the platform, and to reduce what he saw as the censoring of right-wing voices. Immediately, Twitter’s share price rocketed by 12% and other shareholders started taking notice.

Its founder, Jack Dorsey, seemed to support Musk against the existing shareholders. The entire episode might have seemed like just another example of Musk’s brand of attention-grabbing, norm-breaking exhibitions. This is a man, after all, who named a child X Æ A-12.

To more astute observers, Musk’s behaviour was nothing out of the ordinary at all, but rather a high-profile and slightly lurid example of a tactic that is becoming ever more common.