How to attract the best tech specialists

“You can control how the job market will go” argues the CEO of the tech sector’s answer to Reddit. Here’s how.

by Éilis Cronin

Despite the recent high-profile redundancies at Big Tech firms like Meta, Amazon and Twitter, business as a whole is still facing a recruitment crisis when it comes to hiring star tech talent.

A depressed economic environment, rising inflation and interest rates, as well as fewer jobs available on the market, have all contributed to a widening tech skills gap.

“Job listings far outstrip the number of applicants,” says Prashanth Chandrasekar, the chief executive of Stack Overflow, a public platform for web developers to receive answers to their queries about their tech projects.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today