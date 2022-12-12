How to attract the best tech specialists
“You can control how the job market will go” argues the CEO of the tech sector’s answer to Reddit. Here’s how.
Despite the recent high-profile redundancies at Big Tech firms like Meta, Amazon and Twitter, business as a whole is still facing a recruitment crisis when it comes to hiring star tech talent.
A depressed economic environment, rising inflation and interest rates, as well as fewer jobs available on the market, have all contributed to a widening tech skills gap.
“Job listings far outstrip the number of applicants,” says Prashanth Chandrasekar, the chief executive of Stack Overflow, a public platform for web developers to receive answers to their queries about their tech projects.