How authentic should leaders really be?

In response to KPMG chairman’s oversharing, our C-suite panel debates whether you can bring too much of yourself to work.

Working from the comfort of our living rooms and letting employees peek into our personal lives on Zoom has made it easier than ever before to be 'authentic'.

That’s largely a good thing: it’s only when leaders bring their true selves to work that team members will feel comfortable to do so too.

When employers feel psychologically safe to be themselves, they can be honest about where their weaknesses lie and ask for support without judgement, be more productive and build genuine relationships in the workplace.