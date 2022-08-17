How authentic do we really want our leaders to be?

In contrast to calls for leaders to be vulnerable, marketing agency boss Braden Wallake's tearful selfie on LinkedIn was met with criticism and he was dubbed the "crying CEO".

Business coaches, academics and society in general are often barking at leaders to be more authentic. Here on Management Today, numerous articles can be found outlining how chief executives can sharpen their soft skills and be more human.

When Braden Wallake hit upload on a selfie of his tear-stricken face to LinkedIn, he thought he was doing just that.

“This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share,” the CEO of the marketing agency HyperSocial wrote in a post about how upset he was after laying off two staffers. He explained that the layoffs were his own fault, down to a business decision that he made in February and stuck to "for far too long."