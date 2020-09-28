Autumn reading for CEOs

Last Updated: 6 hours ago

1. In How To Work Without Losing Your Mind, Cate Sevilla, who was editor-in-chief at The Pool as it entered into administration in 2019, shares her guide to navigating “the shitstorms of working life”.



2. David Smith and Brad Johnson advise leaders that gender inequality is not just a women’s issue in Good Guys. The research-based book provides men with a guide to being better allies to women in the workplace.



3. Four out of five adults report feeling that they have too much to do and not enough time to do it. Time Smart by Ashley Whillans tries to tackle this issue by helping readers identify how to value time like money and allocate it in a way that yields the best returns.

