Autumn reading for CEOs

From being strategic to using humour in leadership, Management Today rounds up the books to broaden your mind while stuck indoors.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Published: 6 hours ago
Last Updated: 6 hours ago

1. In How To Work Without Losing Your Mind, Cate Sevilla, who was editor-in-chief at The Pool as it entered into administration in 2019, shares her guide to navigating “the shitstorms of working life”. 

2. David Smith and Brad Johnson advise leaders that gender inequality is not just a women’s issue in Good Guys. The research-based book provides men with a guide to being better allies to women in the workplace.

3. Four out of five adults report feeling that they have too much to do and not enough time to do it. Time Smart by Ashley Whillans tries to tackle this issue by helping readers identify how to value time like money and allocate it in a way that yields the best returns.

4. British designer Wendy Darling recounts over six decades of her  unconventional career. Her memoir, No Darling it's Called Bad Organisation unravels her many businesses in the fashion and design industry during its mid-20th century heydey. 

5. In The Entrepreneur's Cookbook, Shaz Nawaz claims that entrepreneurs don't need indecipherable and impractical theory to drive a profitable business. Instead Nawaz shares practical actions based on what other successful business owners have previously done.

6. Climb, or rather, laugh your way up the corporate ladder with Humour, Seriously: Why Humour Is A Superpower At Work And In Life. Based on their hugely over-subscribed course at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas share the science of humour and how to use it as a tool for leadership.

7. Peter Smith, who is currently advising the government on PPE procurement, reveals what you can learn from costly supply chain catastrophes, including in The NHS and HS2, in Bad Buying: How Organisations Waste Billions Through Failures, Frauds and F**k-ups.

8. There is a big difference between strategy and being strategic. Sharpen your competitive tool set with rocket scientist turned consultant Fred Pelard’s guide How To Be Strategic.

