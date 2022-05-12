Aviva’s first female CEO questioned over “wearing trousers” at AGM

Amanda Blanc, Aviva’s first female CEO, hits back at sexist shareholder comments at this week’s AGM and says the more senior she gets, the worse the behaviour

Sexism in the workplace is nothing new - it’s only the 21st Century, after all - but one would think that the higher up you are on the corporate ladder, the less likely you are to face overt sexist comments.

Think again. MT has reported on numerous tales of women in senior positions still facing sexist comments, including Dame Moya Greene, former CEO of Royal Mail recently being told to keep quiet by one board chairman.

A similar fate has now befallen Amanda Blanc, Aviva’s first female CEO, who faced a barrage of sexist comments from several shareholders at this week’s AGM.