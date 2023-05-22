How to avoid becoming CEO in name only

Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Enacting sweeping changes to the service’s verification process and appearance, while slashing its workforce, the tycoon has been unswayed by criticism and a steep decline in advertising revenue in his drive to reinvent the platform in his vision.

It is not your average job description, but then again, nothing about Musk’s seven-month tenure at the helm of the social networking giant has been average.

In December, Elon Musk tweeted that he would resign as CEO of Twitter as soon as he could find “someone foolish enough” to take the role.

It is unsurprising, therefore, that the news that Musk is relinquishing the CEO role has focused all eyes on his successor, media executive Linda Yaccarino. Many commentators have questioned how much power she will really wield, working alongside the tech entrepreneur in his dual post as executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Yet, while the Twitter succession story has attracted exceptional levels of scrutiny, the dynamic, where a new CEO faces operating in the orbit of a powerful predecessor or other commanding leader figure, is not unusual. In fact, “it happens all the time”, Randall Peterson, professor of organisational behaviour and academic director of the Leadership Institute at London Business School, told MT, pointing to the common occurrence of former chief executives becoming chair of the board.

“If that past CEO was a particularly larger-than-life character, particularly well loved by everybody, they come into this with a lot of power,” Peterson adds.

Setting boundaries

Should the worst happen and a new leader finds themselves being micromanaged by their predecessor, Ben Bryant, professor of leadership and organisation at IMD and director of the IMD CEO Learning Center, has this advice: “Talk about role differentiation constantly, relentlessly.”

This is echoed by Debbie Danon, a leadership coach who has worked with clients navigating difficult succession scenarios. “There has to be some really razor-sharp clear roles and responsibilities on paper.”

While John Colley, professor of practice and associate dean at Warwick Business School, says that if you do not carefully delineate what your role is with whomever you will be reporting to when you take a job, “it will end up being minimised”.

He highlights the example of Robert Holland Jr, who took the reins as CEO of Ben & Jerry’s from its eponymous co-creator, Bennett (‘Ben’) Cohen.

According to Colley, the “people above him were very happy for him to fix problem areas but wouldn’t let him near the strategy”.

Holland, who was hired in February 1995, alluded to the “predictably tough demands associated with succeeding founders” in a statement announcing his resignation less than two years later.

Power play

How best then to manage the relationship with a powerful predecessor?

“You have to be able to pay them enough respect that they are not looking to damage you,” says Peterson. “It’s about managing their ego and making sure they’re not surprised by anything.”

One of Danon’s clients described navigating this dynamic with a founder, meanwhile, as a little like “bumping into things in the dark”.

“You don't realise how precious certain ideas or certain legacy products or services might be to that person,” Danon elaborates. As a result, venturing suggestions for changes can have unforeseen inflammatory effects.

Leaders are advised to tread carefully and get the lay of the land before they start suggesting changes. “Work out what that person's currency is and what they care about before you start making those recommendations.”

HEC Paris emeritus professor, Charles-Henri Besseyre des Horts, believes that the first foundation of a new CEO’s legitimacy rests on successful previous experiences in other companies, while the second “lies in the quality of the relationship they can build with the outgoing CEO”.

This latter factor is no less important when a new CEO’s arrival translates into major changes in strategy, organisation and culture. “Indeed, it is preferable to frame these changes within a form of continuity that can reassure all stakeholders, starting with the managers and employees.”

Finally, personality and a leadership style characterised by authenticity and empathy are key.

According to Bryant, the biggest predictor of success or failure in CEO transitions where the predecessor remains in a position of power is whether they can ‘let go’.

“When it fails for the newcomer, this is often why it fails. It’s hard for the predecessor to let go; they have felt such responsibility for the enterprise that has become a part of who they are – their identity.”

Any fan of the HBO series Succession will be familiar with the scene in episode one where Kendall Roy trashes his father’s bathroom after finding out he is not being handed the reins to the family’s media empire. As comic as Roy’s tantrum is – rendered all the more so by his subsequent efforts to tidy up – his frustration speaks to a very real dynamic in the world of family businesses.

This kind of succession scenario is “extremely challenging”, according to Bryant. It usually plays out with the emerging generation, often in their fifties or sixties, wanting to take over from their increasingly aged parents, who, meanwhile, “never let go of this business that they've been a part of and that has defined who they are”.

Make it your own

However deftly a new leader negotiates the relationship with the past CEO or founder, they cannot succeed without winning the support of others in the organisation.

“They have to know what you’re capable of, which may well mean bringing some of your own people with you to communicate you do mean business and that you’re not going to be ignored,” Colley says.

Alongside this, there has to be a lot of listening and a certain amount of compromise. “You’re not going to dominate them, particularly if you’ve got a strong culture.”

Peterson contends that it is imperative to make the role your own. “If you do, you will create a set of supporters who appreciate that, and that will, indirectly, help you to find your own power base.”

Red line

Assuming an executive post inevitably involves putting a significant measure of reputational capital on the line. In spite of this – or perhaps because of it – a leader has to know when to walk.

“It is a question of reputation,” says Danon, “but if you’re being completely hamstrung, you can't do anything, you can't operate, then it’s time to get out.”

Colley agrees that a leader who faces being continually undermined is not left with many options. “Unless you’re perfectly happy with being a stooge and taking the money. But I don’t think most self-respecting people would be willing to do that.”

Image by MT and Getty Images