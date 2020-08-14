How to avoid the (over)confidence trap

Hubris can lead you to ignore critical feedback, but it's not easy to know if you're overconfident or just really good.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

It is perhaps unsurprising that research shows the more confident a CEO is the less likely they are to learn from feedback.

But a new study by Vienna University of Economics and Business shows that this is particularly the case when the financial situation of the company is so bad that its survival is at stake.

Overconfident CEOs “interpret the precarious situation much more positively and only react with a change when it might already be too late,” says researcher Christian Schumacher of the study, which looked at S&P1500 companies between 1992 and 2014.

