How to avoid perfectionism

One leader's tips on knowing when to say "that's good enough"

I’ve spent my career in marketing and communications positions, where I've had a strongly-held mindest to strive to make everything perfect.

For years, I thought, “I am conveying critical information about my company, our entertainment content, and sharing news with external audiences. Everyone’s watching, so everything needs to be perfect.”

To a large degree, this remains true and important to me. However, when I joined my current employer, one of its values caught my attention: “avoid perfectionism.” Although I am constantly striving for perfection, a small part of me always understood that to truly succeed, one must also avoid it.