Back to school book roundup

1. Why do professional women over 50 suddenly leave their jobs? Based on research from Dr Lucy Ryan’s 5-year PhD journey, Revolting Women explores the reasons behind outdated attitudes and assumptions about midlife women and provides advice on how corporations can retain this wise and ambitious talent pool.

2. Corporate leader James Fielding takes us on an inspiring leadership journey in All Pride, No Ego: A Queer Executive's Journey to Living and Leading Authentically. The book encourages leaders to own their truth not just for themselves, but for their communities. Fielding highlights his own leadership style, analyses the successes and failures that have informed his rise up the corporate ladder and provides strategies for employing servant leadership.

3. Continuing the theme of inspiring leaders, Sally Percy details the trials and tribulations of some of the most iconic current leaders in 21st Century Business Icons: The Leaders Who are Changing Our World. From Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Bitcoin’s Satoshi Nakamoto, each chapter uncovers the secret to their success.