Ban football chat at work? There are other ways of being inclusive

With the growing threat of an apocalyptic virus emerging from China, it seems rather odd that the hot topic of conversation is whether bosses should ban staff talking about football.

Yet Ann Francke, the CEO of the Chartered Management Institute, caused a Twitter storm this morning after she suggested on the BBC’s Today programme that firms should moderate the types of conversations their staff have at work.

She warned that sports banter between colleagues could lead to people who don’t share an interest - specifically women - being excluded.