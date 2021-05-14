Should you ban political talk at work?

We live in a tumultuous world where politics and social issues are increasingly divisive. It's not en vogue to agree to disagree. Holding what others perceive to be the wrong stance around gender identity, Brexit or the Israel and Palestine conflict could make you a victim of cancel culture.

Although it’s usually celebrities who are at the receiving end of forceful condemnation for something they said - sometimes years, even decades ago - which is currently considered offensive, call-out culture is slowly trickling into the workplace.

Earlier this year KPMG’s now former UK chairman Bill Michael shared his honest opinions with his workforce (including that unconscious bias is "complete crap" and employees should quit “playing the victim” about Covid work conditions) and that cost him his job.