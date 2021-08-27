How to banish Sunday night dread

“The easy advice might be to stop caring, but that is for sociopaths”.

At about 5pm on a Sunday, that slightly grey feeling starts to surface. It’s reminiscent of childhood when Sunday afternoon meant time for homework. As an adult, you feel a lurking, inarticulate dread of the upcoming week.

It’s not just you. However unruffled and polished your colleagues appear on Monday morning, one study has found that no less than 81% of employees dread work.

Ironically, many of us have interesting, meaningful jobs in an environment where HR and executive boards really care about employee wellbeing. Yet the dread can still surface. So what’s causing it? And how can you banish it?