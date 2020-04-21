Barack Obama was my boss - here's what he taught me about crisis management

Amy Pope was responsible for managing all manner of “bad things” during her near five-year tenure as Barack Obama’s Deputy Homeland Security Advisor.

Whether it was terrorism, cyberattacks or the migration of unaccompanied children, her job was to pull together different parts of an often disparate federal government in a bid to find a solution. That also meant planning, amid great uncertainty, the US government’s response to the 2016 outbreak of Zika virus and Ebola crisis in west Africa.

Now a partner at reputation consultancy Schillings and associate at international affairs thinktank Chatham House, Pope (far left in image) tells Management Today that while the coronavirus is far more wide-reaching than previous outbreaks, the basics of crisis management remain the same. She also gives an insight into Obama as a boss.