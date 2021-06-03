How the BBC measures culture

“You have to expect resistance when you embark on any change programme,” says the BBC’s Katie Lloyd.

As the development director at BBC News, Katie Lloyd leads culture change and inclusivity at the broadcasting company. In the role, she has launched a number of diversity-focused initiatives like the Women in Tech Programme and the BBC Next Generation Panel.

She spoke to Management Today at our recent Reinventing the Workforce conference about how the BBC is adapting its culture, coping with resistance to change and measuring success.

How has the BBC adapted in the last 12 months?

The night the Prime Minister made the announcement around lockdown I got to writing guides on how we were going to manage working from home and devising events that would bring people together. Immediately, we were trying to create a sense of support and wellbeing for people but also give them the tools to work from home - lots of people never had before and so this sudden environment presented technical and operational challenges.