Can the BBC rescue its reputation?

The BBC hasn’t been having a good time of it of late, at least if the prominence of the uncomfortable hashtag #boycotttheBBC on Twitter is anything to go by.

It won't have helped that seasoned journalist and women's rights figurehead Carrie Gracie left the corporation after 33 years yesterday, just two years on from stepping down as China editor in protest at gross pay inequalities - inequalities which are still prevalent, with women comprising just three of the top ten paid presenters in 2019.

That was hardly the only high-profile mishap of recent years. The latest was when the 97-year-old broadcaster’s use of the N-word in a report on an alleged racist hit-and-run incident in Bristol sparked 18,000 complaints from members of the public.