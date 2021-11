MT Asks: Should the UK bring in a ‘right to rest’ law?

During the industrial revolution, where 14-hour shifts in a factory wouldn’t raise an eyebrow, Robert Owen campaigned for the 9-5 workday.

His famous slogan was: “Eight hours labour. Eight hours recreation. Eight hours rest.”

Until the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe and forced most offices to shut and staff to work from home, the 8 hour workday was still very much the norm.