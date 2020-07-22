How to become indispensable at work

In early July, the OECD estimated that UK unemployment could reach 14.8 per cent by the end of the year in the event of a second wave of COVID-19. Even if viral transmission remains subdued, the report anticipates the unemployment rate hitting double digits as the government gradually pulls support from its job retention scheme.

Clearly, there are advantages to being considered indispensable at work. But what does it mean to be someone your employer couldn’t do without?

In his book The Art of Being Indispensable at Work: Win Influence, Beat Overcommitment and Get Things Done, author Bruce Tulgan points out that the main way people typically seek to be indispensable is through “false influence”.