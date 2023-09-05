Behave consulting director: “Adaptability is a key skill”

Beirut-born Karam has been central to the development of Behave, Europe’s first behavioural consultancy in media, through her work at media agency Total Media. She has overseen the growth of the team from three people to now more than 20, crafted bespoke UX strategies using AI and contributed to TikTok's acquisition as a client, heading up its marketing and product strategy across the EU. Outside of her role, she has mentored young Lebanese women in their early education and career, landing them internships around the world. She is currently planning external training schemes that develop practical applications of behavioural science in media

What’s been the biggest challenge in your rise to the top - and how did you overcome it?

My Lebanese nationality means that my identity and gender comes with numerous biases I had to overcome to get to where I am today. I overcame it through taking little steps every single day, shooting and launching ideas, and innovating new products for the industry. As I saw my capabilities turned into tangible results; these capabilities then turned into confidence. That confidence then turned into a rise to the top.

What do leaders waste a lot of time doing, that they probably shouldn’t?

I think a lot of leaders try to fit a company’s vision with their traditional ideas of what work is, and what work means. But the world is constantly evolving, as it always has. Often leaders lose the true purpose of a company or its evolution by not being adaptable. Adaptability is a key skill.