"Being strategic" doesn't mean you can neglect basic people management

The leader that made me: There’s value in walking the floor, says Hermes UK CEO Martijn de Lange.

by Stephen Jones

What is a leader's most important job? It's a slightly misleading question. It’s all important. CEOs are constantly balancing plates, none of which can be dropped. 

But while you may focus more on strategy and innovation, nothing comes ahead of basic people management, says Martijn de Lange, CEO of parcel delivery firm Hermes UK. 

Although he admits he initially underestimated its value, luckily one of his early managers didn’t.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package