The best boss I ever had fired me

The leaders that made me: Not everyone shares your priorities or ambitions, says Quiet Storm founder Trevor Robinson.

When you ask business leaders how they cope with the daily stresses that come with the top job, a common answer is that they simply ‘love what they do’.

If you run a business it is often easy to expect your staff to feel the same passion and purpose - but that’s not always the case.

It was a lesson Trevor Robinson, founder of advertising agency Quiet Storm, found out the hard way when he was fired from his first job in advertising.