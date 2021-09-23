The best business podcasts as voted by you

As companies nationwide eye up an autumn return to the office (albeit mostly in a hybrid capacity), Management Today asked business leaders to send in their podcast recommendations. Add zest to your resumed daily grind with these top picks.

FOR LEADERSHIP LESSONS

Inside the Mind of Champions

Former England cricketer turned entrepreneur Jeremy Snape spent the past 10 years researching the “winning mindset” of some of the world’s most successful performers. His podcast pulls back the curtain on what sets the likes of Mo Farah, Eddie Jones and Gareth Southgate apart from your average Joe. Find out about the non-negotiable behaviours that have kept them at the top of their game, alongside lessons in fostering team spirit, dealing with setbacks and sustaining success.