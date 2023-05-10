Best CEO Leadership on DE&I

WINNER: Emma Robertson, CEO, Transform UK

In 2018, Transform UK pledged to up its game in the DE&I space, committing to diversity of thought and inclusivity of all. Led by CEO Emma Robertson, the manifesto was anchored in four pillars: to create a culture of inclusion, to attract and retain diverse talent, to create awareness and empathy by sharing information and insight, and engage by sharing perspectives and experiences.

So far, the company has surpassed its 20% target for ethnic minorities and is now focusing its efforts on achieving a 50/50 gender balance.

Robertson is an executive sponsor of Transform’s Inclusion Council, providing regular comms around workforce diversity targets and progress achieving them, as well as recognition and celebration of cultural and religious events.