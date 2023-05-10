Best CEO Leadership on ESG

WINNER: Gerry Marshall, CEO, Recycling Lives

In the two short years since Gerry Marshall was appointed CEO of Recycling Lives Group, he has pushed its sustainability journey forward significantly.

Under his leadership, the company has been able to scale-up a ground-breaking thermal treatment technology that will eliminate hard-to-recycle automotive shredder residue (ASR) landfill altogether. The new process uses ASR to generate power and green energy (green hydrogen), thus diverting it from landfill and instead contributing to a cleaner, safer environment.

One of the most significant achievements under Marshall’s leadership is the journey to achieving B Corp certification – a highly unusual feat in the recycling industry and an ambition of Marshall’s from the outset of his tenure at Recycling Lives. Shortly after B Corp certification, the business was also given the green light from the UK government on a new battery treatment and sorting centre, having received ABTO (Approved Battery Treatment Operator) status.