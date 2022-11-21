The best way to deal with imposter syndrome? Realise it doesn't exist.

Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Since then, numerous studies have widened the target audience and found that if you ask people about how they perceive themselves professionally, most report feelings of guilt, fear, and fraudulence; of not deserving their place. When it comes to self-doubt, over-work, anxiety and perfectionism, we’re all eager to say we’re Spartacus.

If any of that resonates, you may be experiencing impostor phenomenon (also called impostor syndrome). This phrase was coined in 1978 by clinical psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes. Their in-depth study of 150 women with outward and objective achievements revealed a persistent, internal lack of self-assurance of their intelligence and worth.

Have you ever felt you do not deserve your career success? Do you find it hard to convince yourself that you’re as bright as those around you? Do you feel like a phoney and that no-one realises you don’t actually know what you’re doing? Are you doggedly unconvinced when anyone praises you? Does any of that keep you awake at night and fill you with dread before going to work?

When the impostor phenomenon was first described, people were encouraged to seek help through therapy or counselling. Spending time with others who feel the same way was another way to deal with it, and techniques such as re-framing (choosing to see the phenomenon from a new and healthier perspective) were also found to be effective.

It may not constitute a disease nor lead to self-destruction, but it is often said that impostor thinking will disrupt a person’s equilibrium, limit their potential, and generally block well-being. The phenomenon has been linked to messaging received in early family life, cultural conditioning, rituals in social groups, gender bias, class, and so on.

Thanks to the positive psychology movement, personality traits and character disposition are currently where much of the emphasis is put, frequently in executive coaching. The more we look for it among individuals, the more we seem to find it.

In my work, I meet managers who, mid-career, mid-life, and at the start of their executive MBA, are secretly convinced they are not what others see. They often feel in imminent danger of being ‘found out’. There is something to be concerned about here, but I believe it is deeper than a list of symptoms.

The problem is, how you define a problem is also how you frame its solution. Every defining frame of impostorism contains hidden assumptions. You won’t escape the phenomenon until you’ve surfaced those.

Does our belief in the phenomenon create the phenomenon? Partly, perhaps. However, our experiences are shaped by our beliefs only as much as our beliefs are shaped by our experiences. Are we being set up by our organisational cultures to experience imposter feelings? When business is about continuously adding extra value, pursuing growth, maximising performance, and so on, are we being set up to fake it till we fail? Partly, no doubt.

The imposter phenomenon does not occur in a vacuum. It is contextual and complex. Over time and through repetition, the depth behind frameworks for dealing with it tends to get lost. What started as detailed, cutting-edge techniques can become blunt through use. In our hunger for instant diagnosis and quick fixes, complex explanations get hammered flat into simplistic mantras.

What can be done about it? It’s time to interrogate the impostor phenomenon itself. Not the sensation but the theory that tries to explain it. In other words, it’s not a chronic inability (or unwillingness) to trust external markers that is the problem, it’s that you think that this is the problem. In that sense, impostor syndrome is not much different from conspiracy theory; both rely on the inclusion of counter-evidence as confirmation of the feeling that something is wrong.

It’s not for me – or anyone else – to tell you what to do. Only you know how entangled you want to remain in the drama; it’s your life. There may be legitimate contexts in which doubting yourself (or steadfastly not doubting yourself) is correct. Perhaps.

Separation may be impossible if our capacity for self-doubt carries a useful evolutionary message. I don’t know. I can say that disentanglement from imposter thinking involves a combination of deep self-awareness and critical thinking. Two insights on the removal of the impostor question for me have been:

Comparison is the enemy of contentment.

‘Best’ and ‘worst’ are two poles of one entanglement. You can’t have one without the other. Conventionally, in management, success is measured through comparison. When it comes to my self-esteem, however, all comparisons are traps. My failure would require as much comparison as my success to make any sense. The measurement of myself in either can bring me no peace. My desire to confront my imposter phenomenon attaches me to the problem rather than liberating me from it.

I have the agency to walk peacefully away from the debate.

The impostor phenomenon is a social construct, a public idea. It exists only as far as we’ve all agreed it does. Unless and until I question its underlying premise (that we establish our self-worth through comparisons), I will be lost in the process of perpetuating a narrow perception.

The best way to dissolve the impostor idea is to understand yourself, by yourself, for yourself. Weaning the “self” from all the categorisations needed to feel like a fraud is a very personal sort of freedom.





Dr Chris Dalton is the associate professor of management learning at Henley Business School. Dalton is the course leader on two of Management Today's Leadership Learning modules, and teaches management learning and personal development on the Henley MBA.