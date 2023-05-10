Best Global Expansion

WINNER: Rentokil Initial

Founded in London in 1925, Rentokil Initial is now a global services company operating in 90 countries. Since 2016, its international expansion programme has included around 300 small acquisitions - including new market entries in India, Pakistan, across Latin America and the Middle East. This rate of growth has seen an acquisition added each week, on average for the last two years, with acquired revenues of over £1.3bn.

In 2022, it completed the largest acquisition by a FTSE-listed company, acquiring Terminix in North America to become the world’s largest pest control company, employing 58,000 workers.

The company’s strategy is focused on building scale in territories and services which offer the greatest opportunities for higher growth and margin expansion, particularly in pest control, which is a highly resilient global market, growing at around 5% per annum, globally.