Best Global Expansion

Who was crowned the winner?

by MT Staff

WINNER: Rentokil Initial

Founded in London in 1925, Rentokil Initial is now a global services company operating in 90 countries. Since 2016, its international expansion programme has included around 300 small acquisitions - including new market entries in India, Pakistan, across Latin America and the Middle East. This rate of growth has seen an acquisition added each week, on average for the last two years, with acquired revenues of over £1.3bn.

In 2022, it completed the largest acquisition by a FTSE-listed company, acquiring Terminix in North America to become the world’s largest pest control company, employing 58,000 workers.

The company’s strategy is focused on building scale in territories and services which offer the greatest opportunities for higher growth and margin expansion, particularly in pest control, which is a highly resilient global market, growing at around 5% per annum, globally.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today

 