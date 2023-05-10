Best Growth Initiative

WINNER: The Creative Engagement Group

The Creative Engagement Group’s (TCEG) believes the secret to its continued growth is its “one P&L philosophy”. While it has different divisions and diverse expertise; it is always one team.

Most of its business growth comes from selling new services to existing clients - something the company calls its “white space” strategy. TCEG attributes the keys to its success as knowledge management, effective communication, celebration of successes and an unbiased client engagement team.

Created in 2017 through the combination of events agency WRG and film and digital agency The Moment, TCEG has experienced significant growth in revenue and in EBIT - in spite of the effect of the pandemic on live events. Expanding from a staff of 150 to more than 900 across the UK and US, it now specialises in a diverse mix of consulting, creative and executional skills and capabilities.