The best leadership books of 2022

As we wave goodbye to 2022, let's look back on the best books for leaders.

1. 2022 was a banner year for recruitment struggles. Dubbed “The Great Resignation”, the mass exodus of talent from the workforce left many businesses struggling to recruit. Talent: How to Identify Energizers, Creatives, and Winners Around the World by economist Tyler Cowen and venture capitalist Daniel Gross, provides practical ways for leaders to navigate the talent market and nab the very best candidates for their businesses.

2. Just because you’ve made it to the top, doesn’t mean there is no room for improvement. Everyday is a school day after all. In The Leader’s Playlist: Unleash the Power of Music and Neuroscience to Transform Your Leadership and Your Life by Susan Drumm, who has previously coached billionaire CEOs, politicians and Fortune 100 executives, CEOs will find an array of tools to partner neuroscience with leadership so you can reach your full potential.

3. In The Brompton: Engineering for Change, Brompton CEO Will Butler-Adams takes us through the bike’s history, including surviving financial crashes, Brexit and Covid. The book outlines where the idea came from and the minds behind it.