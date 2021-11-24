The best leadership books you’ve probably never read

From a distilled MBA to the future of humanity, six instant classics to sustain your business brain.

The business bookshelf can look like a pretty homogenous affair. A slab of Jim Collins and Daniel Kahenman, a sprinkling of Simon Sinek, perhaps a dash of Rosabeth Moss Kanter. But among the thousands of titles churned out every year are many that are cruelly overlooked.

To celebrate the Management Today Leadership Learning programme of online executive education, we picked some modern classics every leader could benefit from reading – including one that is particularly close to home.

A Very Short, Fairly Interesting and Reasonably Cheap Book about Studying Leadership by Brad Jackson and Ken Parry

A non-academic book written by two Antipodean academics, the flippant title here is misleading: this is a serious synthesis of not just the different facets of leadership but how we define it, why it is worth studying and why it so often goes wrong. Aimed primarily at MBA students, in fact it has proved popular with anyone seeking a broad-based and well-considered introduction to the topic, written in a straight-talking style.