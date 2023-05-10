Best Leadership in Business Services

WINNER: Delivering performance through human leadership, UNLIMITED Group

Three years ago, UNLIMITED was made up of 23 different agencies and struggled through a lack of strategic direction and leadership. When Tim Hassett was appointed CEO he led an overhaul to completely change the business’ structure to allow all of its agencies to stop competing and instead harness group-wide expertise.

Now made up of nine award-winning agencies, UNLIMITED is an independent, insight-led, tech-enabled conversion agency group organised by capability, not agency. Its interconnected capabilities now operate across the end-to-end customer journey via 600 experts across four divisions: marketing, communications, insight & analytics, and digital transformation.

Top-tier leadership was also realigned to offer the skills needed for UNLIMITED’s new business strategy: to grow organically by cross-selling expertise in different divisions. An executive team working directly for Hassett and made up of eight leaders, were handpicked for what he calls ‘the three Cs’: competency (a diversity of backgrounds, including client-side experience, helping to view challenges from several angles), character (a human approach, inspiring loyalty in their teams), and collaboration (all striving for the same goal).