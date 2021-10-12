Do the best managers play piggy in the middle?

Are the best managers those that smooth relations between staff and HR?

HR departments get a bad rap. More often than not they’re seen by staff as departments that are quick to meter out discipline but slow to respond to anything staff actually proactively come to them for – like advice, clarifications and information about that might actually help them.

And so this is borne out by recent – somewhat scathing – research by CezanneHR.

According to a poll of 1,000 workers, only 45% said they trusted HR to act impartially, while 47% said they wouldn’t trust HR to help them manage conflict with another member of staff. Worse than this, a third thought getting help from HR was ‘hard’ or ‘nearly impossible’ while a whopping 48% don’t trust the HR team to make them aware of internal promotion opportunities.