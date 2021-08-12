How to get the best from your staff in just 1 minute a day

According to Gallup, 85% of the global workforce is disengaged. A separate study found disengaged employees can cost around $450-$550 billion each year. Clearly, that’s not sustainable in a post-pandemic recovery.

In every strong relationship, it’s not the grand gestures that win the day, it’s the little things. The same is true in business. If you want to retain the best staff, focus on the micro-moments.

When we as leaders foster the ability to actively take charge of our situation and emotions in the moment, we can bring more engagement, empowerment and enablement to our teams.