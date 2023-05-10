Best Sustainability Initiative

Who took home the top gong?

by MT Staff

WINNER: How to tackle the climate emergency, Forster Communications

Already making a splash by helping organisations turn their sustainability ambitions into action, Forster Communications saw it as vital that its own business embodied best practice and planted a flag to lead by example.

Launched in 2020, its Climate Positive Plan was an industry-first, going well beyond the emissions it produces, to include its whole value chain and wider community. Described as “too risky” by some in the industry, it’s now in its third year, making it one of the first carbon-neutral PR agencies in the UK, with 77% of its income from clients who have set carbon emission reduction targets. The company itself has reduced its carbon emissions by 4.1 tonnes and has achieved a major milestone by ensuring that all of its suppliers have net zero commitments.

What’s more, Forster Communications is now a dairy and meat-free workplace, and buys only second-hand furniture and equipment, donating used items when it no longer requires them. It divests its pensions and banking from fossil fuels and incentivises employees and clients to travel more sustainably – 45% of the team commute by bike.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today

 