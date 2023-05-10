Best Use of Innovation in Business

WINNER: SMS payment reminders, Chaser

With a staggering 48% of all invoices issued paid late, the average business is owed around $300,000 in overdue payments.

Chaser’s SMS payment reminders are a simple solution to help businesses worldwide get paid in an efficient way to improve cashflow. Research shows that email payment reminders often get overlooked due to the sheer volume received per day, with the manufacturing and construction industries being the worst offenders. On average, people receive twice as many emails as they do SMS messages. With an open rate for emails of just 25% compared to an open rate of 98% for payment reminders sent via SMS, Chaser’s solution makes perfect business sense.

With the launch of SMS payment reminders, Chaser users can now credit check, monitor debtors, chase late invoices via both email and SMS, let customers pay them instantly from their phone, recover debt and reconcile accounts, all in the same unique platform.