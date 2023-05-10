Best Use of Innovation in Business

Who was crowned the winner?

by MT Staff

WINNER: SMS payment reminders, Chaser

With a staggering 48% of all invoices issued paid late, the average business is owed around $300,000 in overdue payments.

Chaser’s SMS payment reminders are a simple solution to help businesses worldwide get paid in an efficient way to improve cashflow. Research shows that email payment reminders often get overlooked due to the sheer volume received per day, with the manufacturing and construction industries being the worst offenders. On average, people receive twice as many emails as they do SMS messages. With an open rate for emails of just 25% compared to an open rate of 98% for payment reminders sent via SMS, Chaser’s solution makes perfect business sense.

With the launch of SMS payment reminders, Chaser users can now credit check, monitor debtors, chase late invoices via both email and SMS, let customers pay them instantly from their phone, recover debt and reconcile accounts, all in the same unique platform.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today

 