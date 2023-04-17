Better to be cool than 'kool'

When choosing a name for a new brand, try to avoid unconventional spellings of real words, because consumers usually see this as a marketing gimmick.

It’s become fashionable to give the names of new brands unconventional spellings – think Tumblr, Lyft, Reddit and Flickr. While there could be sound business reasons for this – such names may be easier to trademark, for example – the primary motivation is to position the brand as trendy, cool or young, traits associated with an exciting brand personality.

However, the strategy usually backfires. “People just don’t like these types of names very much,” says Jesse Walker, assistant professor of marketing at Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business.

In a new study, Walker and John Costello, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Notre Dame, found that consumers deemed these tactics to be marketing gimmicks, and the brands insincere. They were therefore far less likely to buy, recommend and otherwise support them than they were the same brands with conventional spellings of the same name.

In one experiment, the researchers set up tables outside a US college football stadium before a game. ‘Brand ambassadors’ distributed free samples of a new non-alcoholic seltzer. People were offered a choice of two seltzers: one was always called ‘Deep’ and the other was either ‘Clear’ or ‘Klear’. When presented with the choice of either Deep or Klear, people chose Klear 48 per cent of the time; when the choice was between Deep or Clear, they chose Clear 62 per cent of the time.