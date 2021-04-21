Beware of all-women groups and other lessons my first manager taught me

The leader that made me: comms founder Anna King on her first ‘proper’ boss.

Your early leaders can be the most influential in your career. Whether it's a roll call of memorable quotes, a lift up the career ladder or an insensitive public dressing down - everyone has a past boss that remains in their memory for good and bad reasons.

For Anna King, the founder and director of property sector focused communications company Informare, that boss is Gill Parker. Parker was King’s “first proper boss” and they’ve spent 20 years working with and for each other, first at design studio BDG Architecture + design, latterly as a client after King started her own comms company.

It’s been a partnership full of lessons, but there are three that spring to King’s mind that other leaders could learn from.