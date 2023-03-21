Beware - incoming CEO's politics can send directors heading for the door

Last Updated: 30 Mar 2023

While expressing a political preference used to be taboo, these days most people – including business leaders – wear their political hearts on their sleeves. Some try to tuck them away under a cloak of ‘impartiality’ – but it doesn’t take much to rip that off and reveal their true colours, as ongoing accusations of bias at the supposedly politically-neutral BBC make abundantly clear.

If it’s the latter, you’re not alone, according to a growing body of research. And a new study finds that directors’ preoccupation with the social status the board confers is behind many decisions to quit if they don’t see eye-to-eye – particularly on politics – with an incoming CEO.

If you’re a director, what motivated you to join your board? Was it the opportunity to participate on the front line of corporate governance, acting as check and balance on your chief executive? Or did you think it might enhance your reputation, which you could then leverage for personal gain?

The views and beliefs of senior executives are known to influence organisational initiatives – from corporate social responsibility to executive compensation. But John Busenbark, assistant professor of management and organisation at the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame, and colleagues from Arizona State University and Indiana University, found that the political ideology of an incoming CEO also influences whether serving directors choose to stay or leave.

This isn’t because they simply can’t stomach someone with different political views, or worry about how to navigate the organisation under unfamiliar leadership, but because they want to “avoid conflict that may damage their status among the corporate elite.”

Busenbark and his colleagues were keen to probe the issue because, as they point out, it runs counter to efforts to enhance inclusion and diversity in the upper echelons of organisations. “Our findings are crucial because they help establish how social circles in the corporate elite are formed and sustained,” they write.

Using a research base of directors of companies in the S&P 500 who had new CEOs between 2008 and 2012, the academics found that the effect of ‘incongruence’ (ie where politics don’t align) is stronger than the effect of ‘congruence’ – in other words, directors are more motivated to leave if they don’t share their leader’s political views, than directors who do share those views are motivated to stay.

However, they also found that this effect is moderated if directors have spent time with, or worked with, the incoming CEO in the past. The research has implications for boards looking to recruit new CEOs – as well as retain talent and sustain an inclusive and diverse culture.

One way of nurturing the ‘familiarity’ that helps to mitigate negative emotions towards an ‘out group’ member is simply to spend time together. This may well lead to directors “[overlooking] that area of disagreement in favor of other characteristics,” write the academics.

The late MP Jo Cox’s famous maxim “We have more in common than that which divides us” seems as pertinent in business as in politics.

Directors often leave an organisation when an incoming CEO has different political views from them, compromising inclusion and diversity in senior ranks.

Boards can mitigate this effect by prioritising their governance role over personal advancement, and by getting to know the new CEO.

Image credit: Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd via Getty Images