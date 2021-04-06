Beyond platforms: The next generation of digital business models

We are in the midst of a great change – a changing of the guards of the most valuable companies and brands from analogue to digital.

Ten years ago only two tech firms, Apple and Microsoft, were in the top 10 most valuable companies by market value. Today, eight of the top 10 are platforms and digital ecosystems. The World Economic Forum estimates that "70% of new value created in the global economy over the next decade will be based on digitally-enabled platform business models."

What these digitally-enabled business models have in common is that they take advantage of the proliferation of connectivity of everything over the last 10 years – companies, people, things, devices and other entities.